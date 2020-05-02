As some private businesses prepare to reopen on Monday, May 4, under Phase 1 of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, The City of Mont Belvieu is making the necessary arrangements to bring all staff back to work and open some facilities to the public. “Reopening some of our facilities is a positive first step for our community,” said City Manager Nathan Watkins. “Our staff has done a fantastic job of keeping the city moving forward while working remotely. But now, we are putting safeguards in place for our employees to allow them to return to work and continue serving our residents in a more normal working environment. We feel our system of daily health screenings, minimizing in-person meetings, keeping our facilities sanitized, ensuring access to hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, and limiting contact with the public will allow us to get back to work while also continuing the fight against COVID-19.”
Mont Belvieu Mayor Nick Dixon added, “I am so proud of how the employees in every department have responded during the stay safe order. They’ve continued to work hard while they’ve been at home to ensure that our residents’ needs have been met and to keep important capital projects going. But, I am also glad we will be able to have them back in their offices helping our community to work towards getting Mont Belvieu back to normal.”
As of Monday, May 4, the following City of Mont Belvieu facilities will be open to the public:
* City Hall – The public will have access to the Utility Billing windows. Access beyond the Utility Billing area will require that members of the public be medically screened.
* City Parks – The open spaces at City Park on Eagle Dr. have remained open throughout the pandemic; this will not change. Playgrounds, the splash pad, skate park, benches, picnic tables, and other public use items are closed.
* Eagle Pointe Golf Course – The golf course has been open for play through most of the COVID-19 crisis. The strict guidelines put in place on April 14, 2020, will remain in place and will need to be observed by golfers until further notice.
* The Grill at Eagle Pointe – The restaurant inside of the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center will be open for dine-in service but will be observing the 25% occupancy rate as outlined by Phase 1 of the Governor’s plan. The Grill staff will still be providing to-go service.
* Police Department Lobby and Municipal Court – The lobby to the Mont Belvieu Police Department and Mont Belvieu Municipal Court will open to the public. Staff will still be minimizing in-person contact. Municipal Court staff will be available to assist with any issues but will not be holding court at this time.
* Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter – The shelter will be open for adoptions by appointment only. Animals can be previewed on the shelter’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/mbanimalshelter.
Facilities that will remain closed to the public:
* Eagle Pointe Recreation Center
* The Hilltop – A Center for Active Senior Adults
* Mont Belvieu Fire Department
During this transitional time, City staff is still advocating for our residents to conduct as much business with the city as possible online. All resources they may need can be found on the City’s website – www.montbelvieu.net<http://www.montbelvieu.net>
County buildings re-opening Monday
Chambers County will re-open some county buildings Monday. Other than the golf course, all in-person services are offered by appointment only
The drive-thru at the Tax Assessor office in Anahuac will be open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Other offices open by appointment are
• County Clerk, West Annex only
• District Clerk, West Annex only
• Health Department, Anahuac only
• Commissioners’ offices.
All courts are closed through June 1, and the County Courthouse remains closed to the public.
All persons entering county buildings are required to wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of distance from other persons.
Everyone entering county buildings will have their temperature checked.
Only one person per family may enter a building except in the case of a disabled person needing assistance.
These restrictions will remain in place until the expiration of the Governor’s executive order, currently scheduled for May 15 but subject to extension.
