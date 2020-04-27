The Lee College Nursing Department prepared and donated several medical supplies to the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital to help with the nationwide shortage of medical necessities surrounding COVID-19. The College donated medical protection sheets, disposable gloves, and more than 40 personal protection kits, each of which included a gown, gloves, masks and foot covers to be used by local medical professionals who are currently on the front lines fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.
Lee College moved all of its classes online beginning March 23, including all classes within the Nursing Department. For now, all in-person labs and clinical rotations for nursing students have been postponed until government officials determine it is safe to return to campus. Because the department’s protective equipment was not being used, the Interim Nursing Director, Dr. Janice Johnson-Umezulike made the call to donate the unused supplies to the nearby hospital.
“Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has always done so much to provide educational opportunities for our nursing students,” said Johnson-Umezulike. “We wanted to show how much we appreciate all of the physicians, nurses, and ancillary personnel who are working hard to provide care and safety to clients hospitalized during the Coronavirus pandemic.”
