Baytown firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 100 block of Carver St. on July 14. The arriving units found a fully involved structure. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Baytown firefighters battle house fire
- Texas reports record number of virus cases, hospitalizations; Baytown surpasses 500 cases
- Constable Eagleton re-elected; Hammond wins Chambers Co. seat
- Goose Creek moves start of school year to Sept. 8
- Investigators say pilot in Trinity Bay plane crash made errors
- Police Beat – Wanted man
- Cano R. Hernandez, Jr.
- The Latest: Trade adviser Navarro critical of Dr. Fauci
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.