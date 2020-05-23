Due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, this year’s Memorial Day service are going virtual.
Lloyd Lively, Baytown 16 TV Program director and multimedia specialist, put together a special Memorial Day video to honor the veterans with Jerry Johnson, commander of VFW Post 912 providing the narration. In the video, Johnson reads the names of each Baytown citizen that made the ultimate sacrifice in the United States’ wars.
In the past, Memorial Day services were held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Bicentennial Park. The Baytown Veterans Honor Guard, members from the VFW Post 912, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 922 have participated in the event as do many veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
City officials felt with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, it would not be prudent to hold a ceremony that includes participants in the high-risk category of catching the virus.
The event is being broadcast on Channel 16, the city’s cable channel. The video can be seen as well on Baytown’s YouTube site. To see video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gThzhGRYKMI.
