Assaults
• A man came to the hospital Friday morning with a gunshot wound to his leg. He said he was shot by someone in a red car while walking on South Main Street two nights earlier. Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said detectives are investigating.
• A man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired at least one shot at his girlfriend’s car after she made him get out of it during a fight.
The incident started in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive. The boyfriend, 25-year-old Amado Sanchez, was also charged with evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm.
• A man and woman, identified as 35-year-old Alfred Stewart and 42-year-old Bridgette Johnson, both of Baytown, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an argument with a friend turned violent, Dorris said.
The friend said that during the argument over money Stewart knocked her down and Johnson pulled a knife and cut her on the arm.
• A man reported he was assaulted and his car stolen about 4:45 a.m. Monday. He was at an associate’s home when a man he knew by sight but not by name asked to use his car. When he refused, he said, the man assaulted him with a wooden bed railing and took his car.
The vehicle was a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license JTJ-0187.
• A husband and wife flagged police down in the area of West Texas and Laredo Street about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday and reported that another couple that they knew only be first names assaulted them.
The woman suffered minor cuts and scrapes and a possible stab wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Call leads to dog’s death
When police responded to a disturbance in the 7700 block of Bayway about 6 p.m. Friday, a pit bull charged at them. One of the officers fell. As the dog continued to charge toward him, another officer fired his weapon at the dog, which died from the injury.
Officers then learned that the disturbance had been between two roommates, during which one threatened the other with a gun and a machete. One of the roommates, identified as 45-year-old Lonnie Cuffie, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, Dorris said.
Officer cited for running a red light
A police officer driving a patrol vehicle southbound on Garth Road failed to stop for a red light at Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Monday afternoon and struck an F-350 pickup that was turning south onto Garth, Dorris said.
The officer was ticketed for running a red light.
Evading
• A 23-year-old Baytown man was injured when he crashed into a tree on East Lobit about 2 a.m. Monday while trying to evade police, Dorris said.
Esai Morales suffered abrasions to his nose and forehead and was charged with evading in a motor vehicle.
• A motorcycle rider led police on a lengthy pursuit about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after an attempted traffic stop in the area of Highway 146 and Missouri Street.
The pursuit crossed into La Porte as far as Sens Road before returning to Baytown and finally ending when the 38-year-old man crashed into the grassy median.
Dorris said evading charges as well as a parole violation will be pursued when the man gets out of the hospital.
Resisting
• A Baytown man identified as Charles Wilson was charged with resisting arrest after he struggled with police trying to question him in the 2500 block of East James about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dorris said someone had called about the man knocking on an apartment door. Dorris said the man appeared to be intoxicated on both alcohol and marijuana when police arrived.
