Wrong-way driver causes crash
A woman reportedly driving on the wrong side of Spur 330 crashed head-on into another car about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, sending the passenger of the other car to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter for multiple injuries. The passenger is expected to survive.
The driver of the other vehicle was checked by EMS and released at the scene of the crash.
The woman who was reported to be driving at a high rate of speed northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway was not injured.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris identified her as 37-year-old Bernice Aguilerea of Cypress.
Aguilerea was charged with intoxication assault, he said.
Officer assaulted
Police officers responding to a disturbance in the 3400 block of Shady Hill about 6 a.m. Sunday said an intoxicated man in the apartment resisted arrest and started kicking at police and at one point wrapped his legs around the legs of an officer in an attempt to knock him over.
The woman involved in the disturbance reportedly tried to close the door of the apartment to keep officers from being able to leave.
Dylan Vecera was charged with assault on a public servant and Ashleigh Chisolm was charged with interfering with public duties, Dorris said.
Violent shoplifter
An alleged shoplifter knocked an employee of the Garth Road Walmart to the floor after she tried to stop him leaving the store about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
An officer who was already at the store on an unrelated case followed the shoplifter out of the store and tried to detain him, but the man had locked himself into a red SUV in the parking lot.
The officer shattered the driver’s side window of the vehicle and tried to keep the suspect from leaving and ended up getting pulled alongside the moving vehicle for a short distance.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He had a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and tattoos covering his neck. He was wearing a white short sleeve shirt over a red long-sleeve undershirt, black jeans, a blue baseball cap and white tennis shoes.
