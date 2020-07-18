In Harris County, the Hispanic/Latino community is leading in statistics no ethnic group wants to lead – highest number of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of deaths in Harris County has had been among Non-Hispanic White individuals, but that number has shifted. The Hispanic/Latino community accounts for 38% of the COVID-related deaths, followed by Non-Hispanic white individuals at 32% of COVID-related deaths, then black/African Americans at 21%.
“Although Hispanics are the largest ethnic group in Harris County, it is very worrisome that they are leading the COVID-19 numbers,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH HCPH Executive Director. “We know contributing factors include socio-economic inequities and differential exposure and vulnerabilities. Many in the Latino community work frontline line, essential jobs, potentially putting them at constant exposure with people or materials that may be infected with COVID-19. Our community must all work together to ensure that we are addressing the underlying needs in our Hispanic community.”
