Restaurants can serve dine-in at 25 percent capacity and maintain safety measures like the wearing of masks and gloves while preparing and serving food beginning Friday.
Jeannie Murphy, owner of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Highway146, said the taco shop will open to 25 percent capacity – a total of 32 customers – but she is concerned that she may be forced to close again.
“I am concerned because I believe we will end up shutting down again and it’s a risk to my employees,” Murphy said. “If my staff gets sick, I don’t have anybody else. It is definitely a risk as a business owner. It’s coupled with you have to because your competition is doing it and if you don’t you won’t get any business.
“We are totally stuck.”
Brooklyn Pizzeria on Garth Road found out late Tuesday that it will open to public dine in.
“We are doing whatever everybody else is doing,” manager Jordan Mintz said. “It’s all so new and everything seems to be changing every single day. One day it is ‘wear masks,’ then the next day is ‘don’t wear masks.’ We are just playing it by ear.
“I don’t know if it’s productive, but I do know it’s confusing.”
El Toro Mexican Restaurant on Garth Road plans to serve at the required max capacity beginning Friday.
“We will have regular hours as of right now and we will be abiding all of the social distancing regulations,” “We will be here and open. We usually do for capacity will be about 500 people so we will be able to serve 25 percent of those. They will just be tables six feet apart – and some will not be able to be occupied - and we will have sanitation stations everywhere. Our employees will be wearing gloves and changing them out regularly.”
El Toro will have signs out for customers to choose dine in or take away options. If people dine in, they will check in and then wait in their vehicles.
“So, there we are not dealing with a long line or having people close together,” manager Danielle Sarias said. “We are so excited to see our regular guests and help get people out of their homes. We want to welcome that back to our home. It will be a great change of pace for our staff and we can bring more staff members in as well.”
Sarias said to her knowledge that the Decker and Bayway locations are to remain closed.
Emilio Moreno, manager of Luna’s Mexican Restaurant on Cedar Bayou Lynchburg, will also open to the public for quarter capacity dine in.
The plan is being implemented after the staff goes through training to be prepared for the situation.
“We are still working on that,” “We have already set up the rooms. We have rooms where they can be in that area only to be seated, the employees are going to be sanitizing and we will be taking their temperatures (when they come to work) and all that. All rules and regulations will be in place.
“Honestly, it is hurting the economy, but health is first. There are a lot of people who are looking for a job who don’t have a job right now.”
As far as Antonio’s Italian Grill & Seafood on West Baker Road, manager Samuel Hernandez said it will not open to dine in on Friday.
“I have to pay more employees,” he said. “My boss said that it will take three more weeks before we decide. We will still be open to go.”
Hernandez noted that working at only 25 percent capacity versus paying multiple employees may not be economically feasible.
“I know it’s not safe yet, but I still have to go to work,” Hernandez said. “Me, I feel comfortable, but I don’t about the employees.”
Someburger manager Richard Johnson said they have a plan to make things work at their smaller establishment.
“We took our booths out from the dining room and put them on our front porch,” Johnson said. “So that’s how we are making sure we are spread out. We are making some adjustments. So far, we have been to go only. We’re OK either way, but we have made accommodations for it.”
Someburger’s capacity has not changed essentially, but it has been reconfigured.
As far as the Cuban Café on Decker Drive, the reopening really won’t make much of a dent on owner Russell Henry
“We have been open the entire time for takeout and delivery and I believe we are going to keep it that way for a little while,” Henry said. “We designed this business model for Exxon and breakfast people going to work and getting to work real quick: In and out. This hasn’t affected us much – maybe 30 percent. I got a 500-foot square foot dining area so if I was trying to keep people apart, there wouldn’t be more than two people in here.”
Showbiz Cinema planning for reopening down the road
Between the old normal and the new normal is a place Showbiz Cinema and other theater groups find themselves.
Theaters in Texas will be allowed to open their doors with a limit of 25% occupancy starting Friday. Not all the silver screens will come to life, however.
As of now, Showbiz officials said furloughed workers return on Tuesday, Jeremy Devine, Vice President of Film and Marketing said.
According to reports, the reopening of Showbiz locations in Texas is several weeks away. The cinema has initial plans to let people out at different times and space people out inside of theaters.
As theaters reopen, there will be lingering questions, first and foremost regarding movie lineup. With theaters shut down across the nation, there have been no movies in circulation and several, such as Top Gun 2 have been pushed back.
As for the immediate future of another Baytown entertainment venue, Max Bowl has begun the process of preparing to reopen its doors on May 18.
Michael Pineda contributed to this report
