The Barbers Hill ISD board met for a special meeting to canvass the votes from the May 2 election that drew some controversy after officials forged ahead to hold it amid a COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving the final count, the board unanimously approved canvassing the votes for a $277.5 million bond. The bond is designed to help addressed growth issues in the district. Funding from the bond will help build two intermediate campuses and a ninth-grade campus. The bond funds will also assist in adding to the existing elementary schools and for district-wide safety and security initiatives.
The final tally for the bond, called Proposition A on the ballot, was 1,595 in favor of it and 248 against. Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill superintendent, said a record 87% approved of the bond, and the turnout was two-and-a-half times as the previous bond election.
In the race for Position No. 4, incumbent Clint Pipes received 1,512 votes, while challenger Brandie Ybarra received 305 votes.
George Barrera ran unopposed for Position No. 3 and received 1,682 votes.
The May election was met with some opposition since COVID-19 was causing concerns for voters to cast ballots in person versus an increased usage of mail-in ballots,. Although the district saw a higher number of requests for mail-in ballot applications than in the past, many still turned out in person to cast ballots.
State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R- Deer Park, asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to conduct a criminal investigation into the election, saying voters were being encouraged by district officials to use mail-in ballots instead voting in person if they worried about COVID-19. Officials in Paxton’s office have not said whether they will investigate or not.
Poole reflected on the election during the special board meeting.
“I once coached a team that was dead last and finished first. It was a bunch of kids out at Cut and Shoot, Texas,” Poole said. “It was an improbable task. But it pales in comparison to what we went through to get this done. It ranks up there for more than one reason. Not because of the Secretary of State, not because of the Attorney General, and not because of the politically motivated politicians. But because of the fear that (Assistant Superintendent of Finance Becky McManus) or her people would somehow be harmed by it. That is what makes you stay awake at night.”
Poole said a collective effort brought about a victory for the bond.
“This was absolutely the definition of ‘we can, we will,’” Poole said. “There are many more things that could have gone wrong that went right. It was pulled off because of the team effort of the community. They rallied. Becky’s group, I commend all of you. When we said we were going to do this, there was a vision of bodies packing up on the streets. It was a genuine fear, and it is still serious.”
