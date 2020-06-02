Living at the center of the nation’s energy industry, local residents have been keenly aware of the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on that business and the workers it supports.
For Baytown’s largest employer, though, the news hasn’t been all bad.
ExxonMobil Chemical is a leading producer of polypropylene, which goes into the plastics needed to make surgical masks and gowns as well as protective masks known as N95 respirators.
Much of the polypropylene is made in Baytown then sent to the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant as raw material.
The company is also a leading producer of isopropyl alcohol. Familiar as rubbing alcohol, it is also used in hand sanitizer and many other disinfectant products. And, of course, all those cleaning products need plastic bottles—another major use of the plastics produced here.
The company is also working in partnership with the Global Center for Medical Innovation to fast-track design and manufacture of reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers.
One promising product is a facemask that can be worn repeatedly but contains a disposable filter cartridge. That way, the main mask can be cleaned for re-use.
In a statement, the company said, “Prototypes are currently being tested and reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. When approved, production will begin immediately, with ExxonMobil supporting the identification of manufacturers familiar with the materials and process to quickly deliver the masks to doctors, nurses and health care providers.”
Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, said, “Expediting advanced technologies to help those who are combatting this global pandemic is absolutely critical for society. We’re proud to do our part by sharing our expertise and experience in material technologies, and energy supplies needed to support our health care workers.”
