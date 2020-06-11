Baytown council will consider making Mayor Brandon Capetillo’s Community Engagement Advisory Committee an official city committee tonight.
City Manager Rick Davis said the vote will be the empowerment of the committee. If approved, “it becomes a formal committee of the city.”
Capetillo formed the committee in the wake of the death of Pamela Turner, who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer in May 2019. Its purpose is to look at what needs to happen in the city to resolve tension, prevent similar tragedies in the future, and foster a healthy relationship between citizens and the police. The committee consists of about 20 people representing law enforcement, city government, and residents from the black, Hispanic and white communities.
Council will also consider appointments to the committee. The committee currently has 17 serving members. It can have up to 25 members. Council can
appoint more members, and Davis can appoint two police liaison officers to serve in an ex officio capacity with no voting rights. Committee meetings are subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
During the past year, the committee has met numerous times and developed subcommittees to review media/communications, community outreach/education, policy and procedures and officer training.
Capetillo recently responded to peaceful crowd protests in Baytown. They were supporting a national effort to bring awareness of how police use force after the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He outlines four principles as part of his plan, and it includes the committee.
His first point was to execute appropriate BPD personnel changes or assignments within the requirements of civil service law and due process. Second, reinforce the city’s policy of zero tolerance for any and all shows of excessive force. Third, work within the framework of the committee to create a forum of inclusion and safety, where citizens can share concerns and ideas. Fourth, require the development of a strategic plan for building citizen equity and strengthening community relations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to be present at the meetings. You can still listen in and participate by using www.zoom.com.
Council begins at 6:30 tonight. To attend via videoconference, visit www.zoom.com, click the “join a meeting” button in the top right-hand corner and use the Meeting ID – 876-0797-6829. To attend the meeting through teleconference only, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID –876-0797-6829.
Any person, who is participating through video/teleconferencing and is interested in speaking on any item on the agenda, must submit his/her request via email to the City Clerk at cityclerk@baytown.org. The request must include the speaker’s name, address, and phone number that will be used if teleconferencing as well as the agenda item number. The request must be received prior to the posted time of the meeting.
