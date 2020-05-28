Texans will soon have more entertainment and dining options as Gov. Greg Abbott continues to relax restrictions on nonessential businesses.
He announced Tuesday that beginning Friday water parks, adult recreational sports and mall food courts will be able to open.
Water parks are restricted to 25% of capacity. Adult recreational sports can resume, but games and similar competitions may not be held until June 15.
Baytown aquatics director Jenna Stevenson said the city has not yet set an opening date for Pirates Bay and Calypso Cove water parks. The City Council is scheduled to discuss opening plans for both parks tonight.
Parks and Recreation marketing coordinator Yvette Alvarado said activity
will start to return to Town Square the second week of June when Wednesday and Thursday night fitness activities resume in person.
Monday and Tuesday night sessions will remain virtual for now.
She said the department is working to resume adult recreation leagues and she expects to have plans to announce by next week.
Case reports
Through Wednesday, Harris County Public Health reported 11,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 6,750 are active and 4,569 people have recovered; 223 people have died.
In the Harris County portion of Baytown, 107 cases have been confirmed. Of those 33 cases are active, 68 people have recovered and six people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, six cases were confirmed. Of those, five recovered and one died. In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, 33 cases were confirmed. Nine are active, 24 people have recovered and none have died.
In Chambers County, 62 cases were confirmed. Of those, 54 people have recovered. No one has died or is currently hospitalized. Most of the cases, 45, were in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 57,921 cases of COVID-19. An estimated 22,055 cases are active, an estimated 37,626 people have recovered and 1,562 people have died.
