Barrett Station annual homecoming organizers and volunteers paint “Black Towns Matter” on the street before the parade held Saturday. “Black Towns Matter” murals were painted on two streets: Coy and Red Oak.
Barrett Station annual homecoming organizers stand in the street now painted with a “Black Towns Matter” message.
This past week, the town of Barrett Station celebrated its 34th annual homecoming.
The Barrett Station Community Development Organization, host of this year’s homecoming, chose to hold all of the weekly homecoming activities, virtually. And, the virtual activities presented to its residents in the form of Zoom events on social media, proved quite successful, organizers said.
