Council went over some options to re-open Pirates Bay and Calypso Cove waterparks, seemingly rejecting the idea of canceling the season outright.
City Manager Rick Davis spoke during the work session, where council only discussed the ideas but did not vote on any of them. This was only to determine how to best re-open the waterparks after the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations forced them to close.
Davis said the city might have lost at least a sixth of the season and maybe even a quarter of it.
“Because of that, we have been struggling and made adjustments to ticket prices. And we are going through a re-branding strategy,” Davis said.
Gov. Greg Abbott gave an order easing restrictions on waterparks in Texas, allowing them to re-open but at 25% capacity.
“In our situation, that causes us to pause and do some analysis, which regarding the aquatics fund, we are worried about it and with good reason since the entirety of our revenue comes from the ability to re-open that park,” Davis said. “And that’s been hindered us a great deal.”
Jenna Stevenson, Baytown’s aquatics superintendent, gave three scenarios on re-opening and explained some new procedures once the park opens.
Of the three options Stevenson presented, one includes having a limited capacity of 25%, open all day with a flat rate ticket cost of $20, or $25 no matter the height. The hours would be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There would be no re-entry and smoking would be allowed in the back of the park. In addition, there is an updated bag/cooler policy. No chairs or wagons are allowed, families can bring only one cooler, and only factory-sealed beverages are permitted. Glass items, alcohol, and knives are prohibited.
The second option also allows only 25% capacity but with two-time slots each day. The hours would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m. During the closed time, workers would sanitize the entire park. For tickets, the cost is $15 Monday through Thursday with no after 4 p.m. special. It would also be $20 Friday through Sunday and $25 Saturday night for people 48-inches and over. The no re-entry policy, as well as the updated bag/cooler policy, apply to this option.
The third option is not to open the parks at all this year.
Social distancing would be in place at the parks, Stevenson said. Markers will keep visitors at least six-feet apart, employees will wear masks and gloves, plastic chairs instead of lounge chairs will be used, tables will be eight-feet apart, and you can only purchase a ticket online.
Stevenson said there are different entrances for visitors.
“You go to the lighthouse, redeem your tickets, get a wrist band and start walking to the right, and then to the back of the park and enter there,” she said. “When you leave the park, at the far left, use the gate normally used for maintenance. We will staff it. Season pass holders are the only people that can enter the park in the lighthouse area. They have a special access gate and can enter 10 minutes earlier.”
There is going to be only one concession stand open.
For the attractions, Stevenson said all slide tubes, low rider boards, and mat racers will be sanitized after used by guests.
“There will be no tubes in the river this year,” she said. “We cannot control the number of tubes and sanitizing. Mat racers will only be used on the outside lanes. All slides, instead of being racing slides, will have a staggered start and not end at the same time and be face-to-face with someone else. Also, all lifeguards will have limited contact with guests entering and exiting slides.”
All clay structures will be closed, Stevenson said, but the new Ninja Cross ride will be open.
Davis said he recommends Option 2.
“We have $400,000 in the fund balance in the aquatics fund, and we would need to seek general fund support for the remaining portion,” he said. “All three options will force us to find funding and plug that hole this year and figure out what we can do for next year to make sure we remain solvent for Pirates Bay. The impact of this emergency is pronounced, but we still think it’s important to open the park.”
Stevenson said there are currently 383 staff members.
“That number is regularly dropping,” she said. “We have two people a day that email or call and say since we are not open yet, they have to work elsewhere.”
Stevenson said during a regular shift at Pirates Bay, there are 111 workers, and at Calypso Cove, there are 15.
“The 111 at Pirates Bay will not change regardless if it is at 100% capacity or 25%,” she said. “All of that staff needs to be there due to the layout of the park. Or they are being repurposed for sanitizing and cleaning duties.”
Stevenson said for Calypso Cove, the number could drop about four to five people if it is opened at a capacity less than 100%.
“Lifeguards is where we are struggling at the moment,” she said.
Stevenson said there are 87 potential lifeguards in the process of being hired or certified. Red Cross guidelines prevented most of them from being certified due to COVID-19, Stevenson said.
“We have 171 lifeguards if everyone passes their test,” Stevenson said. “We normally have about 250. That gives you an idea where we are right now due to COVID-19.”
A decision when the parks will re-open is expected at the next council meeting in June.
