The kind of knee-to-the-neck restraint that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is controversial in law enforcement and not endorsed by the Baytown Police Department. A similar in-custody death in 2002 led to the city paying a $350,000 settlement but not admitting to wrongdoing.
Media reports indicate that major police departments are mixed in their use of neck restraint as it is considered risky, as is leaving a prisoner prone on the ground.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said, “We are very fortunate here at the Baytown Police Department in that we have an exceptional Training Division that goes to great lengths to ensure our officers are well trained in the most up-to-date and proper application of force in a variety of scenarios.
“With that said, I can only speak to how we currently train our officers, which is we do not teach, nor do we condone, the tactic of placing knees on the necks of suspects, and to the best of my recollection in my 20-plus years with the department I don’t recall us ever teaching that tactic, or accepting it as commonplace.”
The same technique was at the center of a firestorm of reaction to the 2002 death of Luis Alfonso Torres while being arrested by Baytown police on West Main Street.
A grand jury declined to indict the officers involved and the department’s internal affairs investigation did not find wrongdoing. A Department of Justice investigation found there was insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of the officers for civil rights violations, according to a Baytown Sun article dated Jan. 5, 2005.
