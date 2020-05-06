Harris County Public Health reported Tuesday there have been 7,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county so far. Of those 4,372 are active cases, 2,612 people have recovered and 144 people have died.
The county reports there have been 85 confirmed cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. There have been six confirmed cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 25 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
In Chambers County 45 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 38 have recovered and one is hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Most of the Chambers County cases, 33, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that 33,369 cases have been confirmed. Of those 1,888 people are in the hospital, about 16,791 people have recovered and 906 people have died.
