Hearts and Hands of Baytown is getting ready to offer a big service to the community Saturday when it stages a food fair at Robert E. Lee High School.
Volunteers can sign up through the United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County website and click on the volunteer tab according to executive director Nikki Rincon.
“We are working on a special location for Saturday, June 13, and that will be announced soon,” Rincon said. “All drive-thru distributions are while supplies last and we encourage folks to arrive early.
Upcoming Food Banks and Distribution Events
Today: Houston Food Bank – 12-1:30 p.m., Baytown Soccer Park, Free Brown Bag Lunch for all Ages. Drive thru first come, first serve.
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Robert E. Lee High School, while supplies last. Considered an exceptionally large distribution with 30 expected pallets arriving from Houston Food Bank. City councilwoman Laura Alvarado will distribute 1,000 masks to families.
Tuesday: Houston Food Bank – 10 a.m. to noon, San Jacinto Community College, 604 Highland Woods Dr. in Highlands, Free Grab & Go kid meals while they last.
June 3: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St. while supplies last
June 3: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
June 6: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 North Main St, while supplies last.
June 10: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St, while supplies last.
