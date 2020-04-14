Chevron Phillips sends sweet treats to Baytown healthcare heroes

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic crisis has created a no-contact environment, it’s still important to remain a strong community and show family, friends, and neighbors your appreciation and thanks. One group who deserves recognition is the frontline healthcare workers testing and caring for coronavirus patients. Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Cedar Bayou Plant in Baytown took the opportunity to thank 900 healthcare heroes working at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on April 9 by sending cupcakes to every staff member in the hospital.
“This is a difficult time for all of us, but especially our frontline heroes. We wanted to show them how much we appreciate their efforts in keeping our community safe while supporting a local business who is also affected during this crisis,” said Heather Betancourth, community relations representative, Chevron Phillips Chemical.
The cupcakes were ordered from a local bakery in Baytown, Mary’s Cakes and Cookies, and delivered in individual packages with a note on each one that read: “Thank you for being a healthcare hero”.
“The cupcakes were a big hit. Everyone loved them. All 900 of them were delivered to every department in the hospital and we are so appreciative of this donation. We can't thank Chevron Phillips enough for this donation,” said Laurie Terry, administrative director, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
