The City of Mont Belvieu expects to receive construction bids for the new City Hall building during June, the City Council was told Monday. City Manager Nathan Watkins said construction should start in July and will take about a year to complete.
The project will move city administrative offices to a new building at the front of the current City Hall complex. The main lobby of the building will have windows for utility billing and construction permits.
The building that once housed the senior center will be remodeled as part of the same project as the new home to the Council Chamber and Municipal Court. Municipal Court offices will also be in that building.
Those two projects will be bid and built as part of a single contract, Watkins said.
In response to a council question, Watkins said the only modification that may be made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that city administration is considering having a UV light disinfectant system put into the air conditioning system.
It is still being studied to see if it would be beneficial, he said.
The customer service counters in the City Hall and the Municipal Court area are already planned to have glass partitions separating staff from customers for security, so no additional screening needs to be added, he said.
