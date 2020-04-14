Properties rezoned
Baytown council approved the voluntary annexation of some properties in Baytown.
The second and final reading for 35.12 acres of land located along the southern boundary of Hunt Road was completed Thursday night. Council then held a hearing to rezone the property from Open Space/Recreation to General Commercial. No one spoke.
Council also held a second and final reading for the voluntary annexation of 63.57 acres of land along the northern border of FM 565. The land’s owner, Jindal Saw, had only half of their property in Baytown and wanted it to be entirely in the city. A public hearing was also held to rezone the property from an OR zone to Light Industrial. Council approved the rezoning.
Another second and final reading for a third voluntary annexation of 4.86 acres of land west of West Road and north of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road was held at council. Council approved to rezone the property from OR to GC.
MDD authorizes more legal funds
Prior to council, the Municipal Development District authorized the city to use $105,000 for Winstead, a legal firm that has assisted the city with the Bayland Island hotel/convention center project.
“Council is authorizing us, if we need to, to spend up to that amount without coming back to that,” City Manager Rick Davis said. “They said it might not be only $50,000.”
Council approves aesthetics rule
Council signed off on an amendment to its streetscape, vegetative buffer and landscape requirements to help beautify corridors in the city. The amendment will increase streetscape and landscape along the freeway and frontage roads and provide a list of tree species eligible for designated streets. It also allows for flexibility of planting schemes, and adds figures, diagrams and easy-to-read planting tables for ordinance readers.
