Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole told trustees Monday night that the district expects all employees to return to their normal work schedules June 1, summer school will be held and the district expects the school calendar for the fall semester to stay as scheduled.
He cautioned, though, that all of that is subject to change based on direction from the state and that the situation is still fluid.
Poole said the district will be able to provide summer school, with some limitations.
One limitation the state imposed is capping classes at 11 students. He said however that Barbers Hill ISD had already planned a 10-student limit for each class. Some of the classes will be moved to larger rooms than they would normally be in to allow for greater distance between students.
Assistant Superintendent Becky McManus said she expects there to be fewer students than usual attending summer school for credit recovery. There are some online options as well, she said.
There will be a special summer reading program for some kindergarten and first-grade students. “We’re going to take as many kids as we have teachers to handle because I just feel like that emergent reader is so important,” she said.
Barbara Ponder, assistant superintendent of personnel, said the district plans to stick with its traditional calendar for the new school year.
She said she was told the state will allow several options for districts to change the school calendar, including the possibility of year-round school. She said in a recent survey of area districts, “We submitted that we do no plan on modifying our calendar at this time unless we’re told to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.