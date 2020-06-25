Lee College is focused on maintaining a safe environment during the pandemic including a check-in station for all stepping on campus. Among those checking people in are, from left, Kayla Castillo, Tianna Francois, Ana Martinez and Lindsey Sheridan.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Checking in with Lee College
- Chambers Co. latest to mandate mask order
- Police lawsuit on allegation of excessive force in 2019 arrest
- Internal investigation conducted in Crawford case
- City waterparks close after positive virus tests
- TIRZ board addresses Kilgore Parkway plans
- Gateway 10 returning to council’s agenda
- Take a stroll down to Summer Night Markets
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- McNair hosts 78th annual Juneteenth celebration with parade
- Police beat
- David E. Fullen
- BPD facing challenges in solving cold case
- James Douglas Strangmeier
- County enacts new mask order
- Barbara Ann Sindle Powell
- Mark Howard Stanley
- Barbers Hill boys track coach calling it a career
- Missing Chambers Co. girl found safe in Highlands
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Questions & answers (9)
- Named for a Confederate general, should Robert E. Lee High School and Lee College be renamed? (8)
- Vote out all the Democrats (6)
- Be the boss ... (6)
- Baytown officer under review in viral arrest (5)
- Kneeling during anthem (4)
- ‘Oft cited virtue’ (4)
- If stopped by police (4)
- Thank you, Donald Trump (4)
- Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.