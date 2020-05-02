The First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu on Eagle Drive has added a little bit extra to its weekly West Chambers Food Pantry events.
As the church continues to provide sustenance during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have also offered a proverbial cherry on top.
With weekly food events 9-11 a.m. on Wednesdays, those eligible to receive goods can also get a Personal Protective Equipment mask to help increase safety and well being.
The church asks for donations to help in the process, but it is not a requirement to receive a mask.
The masks were made by a cadre of women who have taken the public good to heart.
Deanna Wallace, Helen Conley, Carolyn Simpson, Lisa Johnston, Kandi Harris and Nadine Hall make up the team.
“I am amazed how many people really want these masks,” Wallace said. “I think it’s great making the masks. We are all doing it while maintaining and helping our families. So how many we make varies. You do one at a time and each takes about 30 minutes.”
Each woman uses a pattern that they are comfortable with to ensure quality.
“We have had no complaints at all,” Wallace said. “We are trying to do them with the elastic – but it’s hard sometimes to find the elastic – so some have been done with the ties. We have tried to make them the best quality that we can with what we have. We are in pretty good shape with elastic right now, so we are starting to produce them more.
“These are coming from our own private stashes of fabric.”
The church pastor has been over the moon with these women’s efforts.
“We have been blessed to have an active needle arts ministry,” Rev. Melody Kraus said. “These avid knitters and crocheters normally spend their energies producing hundreds of prayer shawls each year, which are prayed over and then distributed to the community.
“In the midst of Covid-19, their energies have been directed to making fabric masks, to help our congregation and community stay safe. To date, this amazing group has produced and distributed almost 600 masks.”
Church secretary Johnston is also someone who chips in to aid the process.
Church secretary Lisa Johnston joined the needle arts ministry to learn how to crochet and help make prayer shawls only weeks before the current stay-at-home orders came down.
“Once the world got flipped upside down, I pulled out my machine and fabric, found whatever elastic I could, and went to work,” Johnston said. “I love this ministry so much. It has been such blessing to be able to work with these ladies to make such a big impact in the lives of so many in our community.”
Wallace said it was always about helping the community and her team was on the same page from the get-go.
“My original mission was to help give people who couldn’t get masks,” Wallace said. “I gave them out to my family – that’s how it started. Then my husband and my husband said all these people they work with wanted them for their families. It was just about those who could not get access to masks.
“I reached out to the other ladies and said maybe we should do this as a ministry, and they were already doing it too. So, we just went with it.
For more information on the church, food pantries and masks, call 281-576-1832.
