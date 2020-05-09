By ROD EVANS
At Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, preparing for the pandemic and treating COVID-19 patients has been our highest priority the last two months.
Doing so, unfortunately, meant postponing most of our other elective services, although we still safely cared for thousands of patients who needed urgent and emergent care, surgeries and hospitalization. We know that there are many in the community suffering from other debilitating diseases who need our help. We must re-start all of our services to help them.
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is caring for patients both in person and virtually, with all of our health care services available. Your health and well-being are our top priority—now more than ever as we work to meet the challenges of the pandemic. We are dedicated to providing you with exceptional care, and you can be confident that we are taking every necessary precaution to keep you safe during your visit.
Doctor offices, clinics have enhanced safety measures
Houston Methodist Baytown physicians are available for virtual visits and in-person appointments. If an in-person appointment is needed, we are:
• Screening all patients when scheduling appointments for symptoms and exposure risk
• Minimizing the number of patients we are seeing per day in our clinics by expanding virtual services and staggering in-person appointments
• Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended testing for our employees
• Screening all patients upon arrival with temperature checks and an exposure questionnaire
• Wearing personal protective equipment while providing patient care
• Redesigning waiting rooms and check-in lines to ensure social distancing
• Implementing additional sanitation processes to disinfect all equipment and surfaces
Emergency care centers and departments are safe
The Houston Methodist Baytown Emergency Department is taking extra precautions to ensure your safety, including:
• Screening all employees and patients for high temperatures and other symptoms before they enter the building
• Asking all patients to wear a mask before arriving, per Texas Medical Board mandate, and providing a mask if patients need one as soon as they arrive
• Isolating suspected COVID-19 patients in a separate area.
• Thoroughly disinfecting patient rooms and all surfaces in common areas and employee workspaces
• Ensuring social distancing in waiting rooms
Overall hospital safety measures
The Houston Methodist Baytown campus is focused on making your visit as safe as possible, and we are taking extra precautions, such as:
• Screening all patients and essential visitors when entering our facilities
• Requiring all patients, visitors and employees to wear a mask
• Adhering to a strict essential visitor policy
• Implementing social distancing in our waiting rooms and elevators
• Minimizing waiting in public spaces
• Elevating our cleaning and housekeeping practices
• Offering remote check-in
To schedule an appointment with a Houston Methodist Baytown physician, visit houstonmethodist.org/baytown, or call 281-428-2273. If you don’t have a doctor, you can speak to a Houston Methodist virtual urgent care provider 24/7 through the MyMethodist app, or you can find a primary care physician by visiting Find-a-Doctor at houstonmethodist.org/baytown.
