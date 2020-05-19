By Mark Fleming
More than 200 Harris County residents have now died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harris County Public Health.
In the Monday daily report, the agency reports 205 deaths attributed to the disease since the outbreak began.
There have been 9,635 cases confirmed. Of those 5,758 are active and 3,672 people have recovered.
The county reported 95 cases have been confirmed in the Harris County portion of Baytown. Six cases have been confirmed in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 30 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has reported 55 confirmed cases. Of those, 47 have recovered. There is no one currently hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Most of the cases, 39, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 48,693 cases. That includes 19,085 estimated active cases, 1,551 people currently in the hospital and 1,347 people who have died.
An estimated 19,065 people in Texas have recovered from the virus.
