So far, mostly good for the Goose Creek CISD students and families.
After being forced into a distance learning environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, kids of all grades were sent packing to learn and be taught from the comfort of home and out of the schools.
On Wednesday, the district got together to look at some of the early returns and most of them reflect a positive response to date.
“We are proud of the effort our teachers have put into seeking out every single student to ensure they keep up with our instructional adjectives,” GCCISD Supt. Randal O’Brien said. “Measuring by connectivity alone, we have accounted for as many students each day as we have when school is in session. Our focus now is to ensure that teachers connected are delivering for each of their classes.
“It still amazes me that Goose Creek has adapted to such a dramatic change with such determination. It speaks volumes to the heart of this community.”
The number of students not accessing a single course at the secondary school level are pleasantly low according to district administrators. Robert E. Lee (1), Goose Creek Memorial (3), IMPACT (8), Ross S. Sterling (21) and
Peter E. Hyland Center (25) have combined for a total of 58 students that have not engaged since being forced into distance learning.
As far as accessing classes, but not all, these number are a bit more disconcerting as IMPACT (20), PEH (52), GCM (69), RSS (118) and REL (247) represent totals that are not the desired amount.
“The district is doing a great job monitoring student progress across all grade levels,” GCCISD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Melissa Duarte said. “Almost every child has logged into a course across the high school campuses. Unfortunately, we are finding that not all students are logging into all classes. The counselors and administrators are reaching out to the families to determine why the student has not logged into the class.
“We are finding that there are family circumstances that are causing some delays in instruction. The district is currently developing high school projects for classes to assist those who are experiencing difficulty with online instruction.”
The situation has forced parents and students to elevate their level of involvement, responsibility and accountability to aid in the process according to Robert E. Lee principal Joe Farnsworth.
“Kids traditionally who may have been passive in the classroom – they show up and don’t really participate – now they have to,” Farnsworth said. “They have to log on, produce information and ask questions because we don’t have the ability to hold their hands and walk them through the areas that are needed.
“We really need the parents to provide that structure and that’s the struggle that we are seeing. That was the struggle that we saw even when they came to school. We are sensitive to the parents because they are struggling to work or may have multiple jobs or may have three kids on one device and have to share that device in the house. That’s challenging.”
With seniors clearly needing to graduate to move on, these new challenges bring about a different approach to determining on how to secure a diploma.
Duarte said the objective for seniors at this point is to demonstrate proficiency and one way to illustrate this they will need to be engaged regularly in the online courses.
“We have kids who work at Whataburger and can pick up extra shifts right now and their family member may have been a hairdresser and can’t go to work,” Duarte said. “For high school students they have to show proficiency. We are looking at a 9-week period and they have to show proficiency for that period of curriculum. If they can do that through the online instruction or the packet, they can get the credit.
“If it’s a technology issue where they don’t have internet and can’t drive to get access … then we will have a project where that child can show proficiency for that course. We are adapting to fill the needs of all students.”
Regards to freshman-juniors, PEH (5), IMPACT (15 to 20), GCM (9), REL (22), Stuart Career Tech (34) and RSS (64) have had no students access any classes to date.
As far accessing some classes but not all, PEH (42), IMPACT (40-50), SCT (50), GCM (309), RSS (439) and REL (960) see totals that range from a combined 25 percent to 50 percent of student bodies not being fully engaged.
“Our goal is to have all students demonstrate proficiency and obtain course credit for all classes,” Duarte said.
“Obviously we want to see them logging in to all of their eight classes, but we aren’t seeing that,” Farnsworth said.
Online learning: Through the eyes of teachers
Online teaching has become the new age of education in the middle of the horror of a COVID-19 pandemic that has rendered many schools closed across the nation.
Goose Creek CISD closed its doors on March 16 following the wrap of spring break and will begin its fourth week of educating all its students via the online platform, Google Classroom.
All levels of the district from elementary to high school have been indoctrinated in the future of education come much earlier than expected.
For teachers, the highs and lows were expected, but they all know this way to keep social distancing priorities in place is a necessary evil they hope to work through.
The veteran
Rachel Schimming is a second-grade teacher at Alamo Elementary with almost a decade of service and admits this scenario wasn’t anything on her radar when she went to college.
“My mom was a teacher who worked for the district for 18 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Schimming said. “We went through hurricanes and left for a week or so and even did the whole Harvey thing. It’s never been anything like this. It’s crazy to me that we had to go to this.
“I personally felt prepared but only because I had used this program before – I used it last year and this year with my kids in the classroom. The only big difference is having them use it at home.”
They also do not have Schimming standing beside them as a beacon of encouragement and direction as a lesson goes on and potentially run into difficulties.
“They don’t have me there next to them when they have a question and their parents may not know anything about it,” she said. “It’s not like someone can help them unless they kind of looked into it. Doing it from a phone or a computer is a little bit different.
“Some of the parents don’t want to bother me and it’s not a bother at all. I am here for you to help you and I want them to get set up and feel comfortable.”
Schimming is pleased with the Google Classroom program that has made the teachers’ transition much smoother.
The students haven’t hurt the process either.
“I have a son, and he’s in kindergarten, and they love technology in and out of the classroom,” Schimming said. “That’s their world. For them, it’s simple. They think it’s fun. For the parents, it’s a little bit harder for them to buy into since all they know is paper and pencil.
“It’s pushing them into the idea that ‘hey it’s not that hard.’ The younger kids get it. They enjoy it.”
The rookie
Carrie Hutton teaches junior high at Gentry High School as a first-year public school educator following time working in special education.
“I was just getting the hang of being in the classroom and then this happened,” Hutton said. “This is new for the students and for us. What I have found that has helped me is to remember that not every family is traditional. Families are like fingerprints: They all have unique qualities and circumstances. So, when planning a lesson, I try to keep that in mind and keep an open mind and put myself in the students’ shoes.
“I am keeping open communication with my students and my colleagues. I am constantly communicating with my students online to make sure they understand what I am assigning.”
Hutton has been impressed with the engagement of her students who are battling the new world of being teenagers and now during a historical pandemic.
“What I have found is that if I can make the lesson engaging, the student will want to engage,” she said. “If I do make it less of a job and more fun, they are more likely to engage.
“I am trying to bring the students from their home into my classroom and see some of those familiar aspects online.”
Hutton’s biggest challenge is seeing the class setting from the kids’ setting.
“I only see it from the teacher’s side,” Hutton said. “Not having the students’ perspective with it is what I am struggling with.”
Thanks to the little ones
Kayleigh Rundquist is a second-grade teacher at San Jacinto Elementary and she is fast discovering how well the little students are managing during this crisis thanks to a strong infrastructure.
“First off, it’s been fairly easy on my end and the entre week to us leading up – the curriculum team started recording lessons for us and got us the materials we needed and some of the activities we needed,” she said. “They made it incredibly easy for me and most of my students seemed to be taking to it so well.”
Familiar with the online platforms in place has made the transition seamless.
“I have the time to go in review their work, leave some feedback and ask some questions and can get a little more out of them,” Rundquist said “They are working faster than me. When we do go back into the classrooms, we will probably be using technology a lot more than I did before. Just by their nature an enthusiasm, without words, they’re going to demand it. It seems to be a better learning platform for them. I had them using IPads for little things, but I didn’t use it as much as I probably could have.”
Welcome to the discussion.
