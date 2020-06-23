COVID-19 may have delayed the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Bay Area from holding its annual spring event, but with the word the event is back on again for October, organizers want people to know the fundraising is still ongoing as well.
The Relay For Life event was postponed after gatherings were prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially scheduled for April 3. The event is known for its many teams raising funds to defeat cancer, and for its lighted Luminarias bags, which represent someone that fought cancer or is currently fighting the disease or has overcome it.
The event has now been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Baytown Youth Fairgrounds.
Amy Abell, American Cancer Society community development manager, said the fight against cancer is never postponed.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to challenge everyday life, breast cancer patients, many who already have compromised immune systems, are more vulnerable than ever,” Abell said. “Throughout the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has been there 24/7 for anxious cancer patients and caregivers, listening to concerns and providing accurate, scientific information about COVID-19 and cancer.”
Abell said the Relay For Life of Bay Area’s mission is critical in helping the American Cancer Society fund the fight against cancer.
“Our mission matters more than ever,” she said. “During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we. Together, we can overcome this pandemic and protect hope.”
The Relay For Life of Bay Area website reports as of Monday, $181,999 has been raised out of a $505,000 goal. There are 123 days left to donate.
Abell thanked everyone for continued support.
“We’re grateful for all you accomplished this year,” Abell said. “COVID-19 is putting a lot at risk right now, including the fight against cancer. Whether it’s online, or safely in person, Relay For Life of Bay Area will unite survivors, caregivers and supporters this fall. We are asking our community and corporate partners to come together to celebrate and honor the many unique journeys of cancer survivors and thrivers, and this important cause.”
To register as a participant, survivor or caregiver for the Relay For Life of Bay Area event, or to start a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/bayareatx.
You can donate through the website or mail in donations to P.O. Box 758, Baytown, Texas, 77522.
