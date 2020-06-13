The construction project on the Highway 146 overpass at Alexander have ended and all lanes have reopened.
In regard to the overpass, work included replacing bridge approaches and repairing support structures. The crash barriers were replaced and the support structures were repaired. In addition, the bridge joints were replaced with elastomeric pads.
The work on the overpass began in February and was projected to last three months or the middle of May. Instead, it lasted just shy of four months.
During the project, those traveling down 146 were forced off the road onto access roads. Those attempting to use Alexander Road had to become creative in order to reach their destinations. The project also got off to a delayed start in an effort to provide relief for motorists as the I-10 bridge as the San Jacinto River was under repair.
