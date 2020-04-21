Lee College will receive a little more than $4 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.Of the more than $4 million, half of the money — or about $2 million — will be earmarked for emergency funds for Lee College students.
From its funding, Lee College will award cash grants to students to pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including materials and technology, food, housing and childcare. The Lee College CARES Act Task Force developed a single form to enable students enrolled in spring 2020 term to request assistance — not only financial, but other types of support as well, including referrals for academic advising, dealing with outstanding tuition balances, mental health resources, and disability services. Students can begin the request process by going to www.lee.edu/leecaresemergencyfund.
The Lee College CARES Act Task Force developed a process that will integrate the college’s financial aid and resource development offices to expedite student requests. Financial awards will be made on a case-by-case basis. The task force’s goal is to respond to awarded students within two business days.
“The emotional, financial, and academic well-being of students remain my top priority, and I am committed to doing all that I can to support students during this incredibly challenging time. The CARES Act funds will provide a crucial safety net for students whose lives and education were disrupted by COVID-19,” Lee College President Lynda Villanueva said. “Our goal is to get money into the hands of students as quickly as possible so that they can continue their studies and take care of their families with peace of mind.”
These federal dollars will supplement Lee College’s efforts to provide financial relief for students in need of assistance. Since the pandemic began, Lee College has provided aid to more than 200 students who suffered expenses related to COVID-19 disruptions, including Chromebook computers and food.
The Department of Education plans to announce guidance for the second half of the funds allocated to postsecondary institutions — in Lee College’s case, approximately $2 million — in two weeks. This funding is intended for direct institutional use to cover costs associated with changes to educational delivery and campus operations as a result of coronavirus disruptions.
