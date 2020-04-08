A seamstress in her own time and with a lot more time on her hands, Andrea Case decided to help out the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Case is the academic dean of grammar and logic for Baytown Christian Academy grades PreK-3 through fifth, and currently has taken on the role of a maker of masks for local medical personnel to help with the need of Personal Protective Equipment.
“Since it was handed down that everyone wears them in public, I was doing it some for ordinary people too,” Case said. “This is how it started. My daughter is a nurse at Houston Methodist in Baytown, and everyone knew they were having shortages of one mask per day. So, they are wearing those next to their skin and these over those to protect those.
Case makes ones that are CDC-approved. She uses close-woven cotton materials that can come from something like a t-shirt.
“I am a seamstress, so I have always sewn anyway, and I have tons of scraps,” Case said. “Seamstresses can’t throw their scraps away and I had tons from past projects – which you can use those as well. What makes them approved is you put a lining of felt between the two cotton layers, that way it has something that can absorb the droplets they are breathing in or coughing out. That’s the purposes of those masks: To protect everyone.
“They look like a hospital mask, but they are cuter. They might be made out of Mickey Mouse or whatever.”
The materials are washable and reusable.
“I am doing it by myself: It’s not a huge task,” Case said. “It probably takes about maybe 20-25 minutes to make one and I’ve made probably close to 50 so far.
“I have material, what I am running out of is the elastic. I do have some ordered from Amazon that is supposed to be here in a week-and-a-half. I ordered enough that I should use it for about 200 masks.”
Case also has contingency plans for elastic such as the use of ponytail holders and the ability to make ties, but ones that nurses prefer to flip behind their ears.
“Right now, I am asked by people to do things, but it’s not like I have businesses calling and need 50 people helping me,” Case said. “But if something were to happen and we needed more than my 15 a day, I would definitely be willing for another person to help or tell them how to make them.
“I am not charging for them. I would really like to help those guys (hospital and police workers) because they are really subjected to a lot more. I am giving them to people who ask for them.”
Case can be reached at teachercase@aol.com for more information.
