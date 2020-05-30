Robbery
Two men and a woman were charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint inside her residence.
The woman told police that she woke up to a noise in her bedroom Wednesday morning and saw two men with handguns in her room.
They demanded she tell them where the money and guns were. They rummaged through her bedroom and found several firearms, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
They took her phone, money and car keys from her purse and took her car, which police found a short time later in the 300 block of Alford.
Police were able to trace her phone to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of East James Street, where security video let them identify the two men arriving earlier in a different car driven by a woman.
Both men and the woman were seen leaving the car and going into an apartment, the leaving with the weapons soon after.
Dorris said detectives conducted surveillance of the location and were later able to arrest the three who will face charges of aggravated robbery.
The arrestees were identified as 19-year-old Hailey Delgado, 22-year-old Carlos Martinez and 17-year-old Rubin Villarreal. Two of the stolen weapons were recovered.
Evading
Police expect to file charges of evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana against a man who led them on a brief pursuit Wednesday before escaping on foot. He was identified and police expect to arrest him soon, Dorris said.
The incident began about 2:30 p.m. when staff at a pharmacy located in the Primary Medical Tower in the 2800 block of Garth Road called to report an unwanted guest.
There, they found the 23-year-old man was causing a disturbance because the pharmacy would not fill a prescription. He agreed to leave, Dorris said, but became belligerent as the officer walked him out, shouting obscenities at the pharmacy staff.
He got away from the officer and fled in a Lincoln MDX and drove into the neighborhood across the street.
Police did not pursue him into the neighborhood since there were children playing in the area, Dorris said, but were soon informed he wrecked the car by crashing into a parked trailer in the 400 block of Inwood.
The trailer was attached to a car occupied by two men, who were not injured.
The suspect fled on foot and reportedly tried to get into two different houses to hide—at another house he entered the garage and asked the homeowner to let him hide there from the police. The homeowner refused.
While the man was able to evade police at the time, a search of his vehicle revealed a quantity of marijuana and a handgun.
Burglary
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2300 block of Sanders Brook Drive just after midnight Friday morning.
Thefts
• A gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in the 6800 block of Garth Road about 10 p.m. Thursday.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 700 block of Meadowglen Wednesday.
• An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 6400 block of Garth Road about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
