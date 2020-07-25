Harris County District Attorney will host a virtual community conversation with Baytown residents at 6:30 p.m., July 29. It will be open to the public and login information will be posted ahead of the event.
“I think that in an age where misinformation is more prolific than fact, it’s really important that people get it straight from me and get answers straight from me, that they have access to my top prosecutors, that they understand we’re open for business and who to call and what to call about—what we can do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.