What was coined a “triple header” by Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon, three food fairs brought needed relief to the area.
Faith Family Church, which hosted a fair last week, recently held Saturday and Wednesday, to offer support for people battling the current times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rincon gave credit to Faith Family care pastor Tony Pena for his role in these events.
“I met with Pastor Tony in late February to talk about partnering one Saturday a month and then when the COVID crisis arose and needs were great, I knew exactly who to call,” Rincon said. “Pastor Tony and the incredible serve and dream teams were mobilized and signed on to host weekly Wednesday drive thru distributions.”
“Distributing 15,000 pounds of food, sorting, bagging, registering participants, directing lines of traffic, and so much more go into making these events happen and Faith Family volunteers have done a beautiful job,” Rincon said. “It has been an honor for me to get to know Pastor Tony. His heart to serve and care for the community is evident in everything he does and is echoed in this amazing group of individuals that I am blessed to work alongside.”
Faith Family has played host to nine of the food fairs held by Hearts and Hands of Baytown since March and distributed over 150,000 pounds of food to 4,500 families.
“It is like Christmas every time the Houston Food Bank rolls in,” Rincon said. “We all eagerly wait to see what is received. Throughout the last three events we have distributed a large array of beautiful produce, whole fryers, mozzarella cheese, baked goods, vast amounts of non-perishables and milk has even been on the menu. Everything received is a blessing and it is our honor to pack and load it up with love.”
Upcoming Food Banks and Distribution Events
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main Street, while supplies last.
Tuesday: Precinct 2 – 10 a.m. to noon, San Jacinto Community Center, until supplies last.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
May 22: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146 in Mont Belvieu, while supplies last
