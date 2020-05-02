Baytown has reopened businesses to a maximum 25 percent capacity as of Friday per Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate and restaurants have had some early returns on how the public has responded.
Indeed, a number of folks braved the threat of COVID-19 to enjoy a meal out.
There was some worry for the people at Pipeline Grill when they also opened their doors Friday.
“There was a brief moment of panic this morning when we thought of the possibility of no one showing up,” Pipeline General Operation Manager Ellie Magill said. “That was not the case, thankfully. We did a lot of preparation to get everything organized and to make sure we were adhering to all the guidelines. Our dining room obviously had to be altered, but the general feedback from our guests was that they were happy we were open finally.
“I will tell you almost no one that has come in is wearing face masks and gloves. We left that up to the patrons. Everyone is an adult here.”
To help with some of the issues of getting a consistent work staff, Magill said she has kept the La Porte location closed and by seniority from both spots, has brought in workers to fill the rotation.
“The ones that were not going to come back, they themselves weren’t worried, but it was parents or family members that strongly encouraged to not come back yet,” Magill said. “Some were worried about what it would do for their unemployment. That’s kind of where we are at. Nobody is being penalized if they choose not to come in. We are not forcing anybody, so this is what we a running with, so we ask patrons to be patient.”
Magill said they were not seeing the full 25 percent capacity being met at Pipeline’s first lunch since the reboot.
“We are concerned like everybody is if more cases were reported and we had to revert back to what we were doing,” she said. “We are prepared to do that. I think most restaurants that chose to reopen are also monitoring their inventory and making sure that what they are serving is something they can easily get out the door. We are being cautions with what and how much we are ordering.”
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop owner Jeanne Murphy said that her first day back was a bit slow due to patrons still being unaware they were open to the public.
“I think it’s going to be a slow trickle,” Murphy said. “What’s going to happen is we are going to end up having people want to hang out at the bar because people miss that social interaction.
“I haven’t seen a single person in a mask today.”
Murphy added she could project attendance could inflate as time goes on.”
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant manager Emilio Morales saw his place have a quick start to the reboot and has taken a positive approach on what to expect.
“People are coming in and everybody is excited,” Moreno said. “We are around that (25 percent), but it’s the first day and some people are still scared. You have to think positive. If you follow the regulations, rules of health care we shouldn’t have any issues.
“We are expecting the other side of the coin, that’s why we think positive.”
Daniel’s Meat Market and Restaurant will not open officially to dine-in customers per the new guidelines until Monday.
“Daniel’s has remained open during this time with reduced hours and pick up service allowing our customers access to our fresh raw meats and home cooked meals,” Dena Adcox, Daniel’s Meat Market and Restaurant administrator, said. “We have set into place protocols to protect our staff and customers. These include face masks for all employees, hand sanitizer required at the entrance of the restaurant, extra sanitation scheduled into our daily routines and practicing the six-foot social distancing rules.
“We are confident that this slow integration back into normal operations along with these safety measures will allow us to assess the situation as we go along. Today has been a typical Friday for us and we expect that things will be busy over the coming weeks as people begin becoming more comfortable with venturing out.”
