The Baytown Fire Marshal’s Office responded to three different arson cases this week that together damaged four houses and three cars.
The first outbreak of fires was in the Craigmont area, according to Assistant Fire Chief Frederick Spencer. Fires were started in three houses.
Two of the houses were vacant, he said. One had significant damage but the other was caught quickly and damage was limited.
The third house involved in the fires was occupied. It was also discovered quickly and there was minimal damage. No one was injured.
There is video evidence related to the house fires.
Three cars parked in a warehouse complex on Hugh Echols Boulevard were damaged in what is believed to be an arson fire Tuesday night.
On Wednesday night or Thursday morning the police and fire departments responded to a family disturbance in the vicinity of Ward Road and Kilgore Road.
Spencer said that in the course of the disturbance the woman damaged her husband’s car and started a fire in the laundry room.
The woman was hospitalized after the incident and has not yet been charged.
The fire marshal’s office is continuing to investigate all three incidents.
