Lee College will resume hands-on Spring 2020 classes that were previously “paused” effective Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 12. Hands-on courses resuming instruction include those courses taught at the main campus in Baytown, the McNair Center, and the Lee College Education Center at South Liberty County. Students are encouraged to check their myLC email and Blackboard to confirm the days, times, and location of their classes.
“Safety is our top priority at Lee College, especially as we resume hands-on lab instruction,” said Dr. Veronique Tran, Vice President of Instruction at Lee College.
For the safety of students, faculty, and staff, all students should arrive to class with their face covered. Face coverings can be masks, bandanas, scarves, or any other similar material that can be used to cover the face. All students must practice good hand washing hygiene, and are encouraged to wash/sanitize hands before and after every class period. Sanitization wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided to all scheduled classrooms.
All students, faculty, and staff must practice social distancing, per CDC guidelines, by remaining at least six feet apart at all times. Upon arrival, and where appropriate, specialized tools or equipment should be sanitized with a sanitization wipe or a mild soap bath. Water fountains will not be available. If students bring their own bottled water, the containers must be kept on or near their person or workstation. Bottles should not be stored together in a closed location, nor should they be shared. Gathering in public spaces, such as break rooms, lounges, or hallways, is prohibited.
For a full list of courses resuming hands-on instruction the week of May 18, go to: http://www.lee.edu/coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.