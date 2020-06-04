Mont Belvieu has taken some steps to alleviate traffic associated with the highway department’s roadwork where FM 3180 and Interstate 10 meet.
The $35 million project entails demolishing the FM 3180 overpass and building a new one over I-10. While FM 3180 at I-10 is out of service, all traffic is being diverted to a turnaround at FM 565 and Highway 99.
The busy north-south highway will remain closed until early August, when temporary lanes will open in time for the beginning of the school year.
“To facilitate better traffic movement through our area during the construction, the City of Mont Belvieu has retimed the traffic signals at both Eagle Drive and I-10 and at FM 565 and Eagle Drive,” Brian Ligon, City of Mont Belvieu spokesman, said.
Mont Belvieu City Manager Nathan Watkins said the city aims to support the highway department in any way possible.
“We know having the Eagle Drive/FM 3180 bridge out is tough on our residents, but we know that this improved intersection will improve mobility in our area when it is done,” Watkins said.
According to Sarah Dupre, TxDOT spokeswoman, the contract for the project is at the cost of
“The I-10 at Eagle Drive interchange improvement project is being funded and constructed by TxDOT,” Ligon said. “While this will be a great benefit both to Mont Belvieu and those who live south of I-10 when completed, the residents of Mont Belvieu are not bearing the cost of this project.”
Once the overpass is complete, the center span construction is set to begin on the new I-10 main lane structure crossing FM 3180. This is set for August. Work on the temporary lanes for FM 3180 will begin this summer with the north and south traffic reopening by early August. Construction on the permanent main lanes of the road will start this fall, with traffic being moved to the new pavement in the summer of 2021.
