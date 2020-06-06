When Baytown talked about the realities of police brutality Friday, everyone seemed ready to share and listen.
A number of local residents organized and led the “Baytown Protest Against Police Brutality.” It came as protests have flared up around the nation in the name of George Floyd, a Houston native who was killed by use of excessive force when police detained him during a routine arrest.
Locally, on Tuesday, Baytown police officer Nathan Brown was involved in an incident recorded on video that went viral drawing outrage at the way people who were arrested were treated. That happened in the wake of officer Juan Delagarza’s shooting of Pamela Turner in May of 2019.
A handful of speakers talked to the crowd about issues regarding the current social-political climate including a need to educate younger people to get out and vote.
“We have to make changes and hold them accountable,” Baytown’s Herman Montgomery said to the boisterous crowd. “I am encouraging you all to get out and vote and don’t stand around when people are being mistreated. Two things I am not afraid of: jail and death. They going to come to you no matter what you are doing and if I am going to die I am going to die fighting for every single one of you sitting out here today no matter what happens.
“I am representing everyone who doesn’t believe they have a voice.
Toward the end of proceedings, Jackson wrapped by once again emphasizing the need to vote and also in the end good people of all backgrounds need to stick together.
“It’s 2020 and we are still here fighting for equal rights for black people,” Jackson said. “That is why Black Lives Matter, OK? We are not saying that no one else’s lives matter, but this has been going on for a very long time and it’s very deeply rooted.
“That’s what keeps me motivated to keep going and searching for answers. We need to call to action for Officer Brown to be fired because he obviously is not representing the things that we stand for.”
In the rallies Thursday and Friday attended by mostly Baytown residents, there were no negative incidents.
Law enforcement and the civilian population in attendance were in agreement that things went well while the message was being delivered that change was needed.
The tone was set from the onset as one of the rally’s organizers Tori Jackson told the crowd prior to beginning its walk from Town Square, “I am trying to make the point that this is a peaceful protest and if you are not wanting to be peaceful, then whatever consequences come after that is on you. That is not going to be tolerated here. That is not what we are here for.”
Assistant Police Chief for the city, David Alford, followed with his own words of assurance that were followed with whoops of support.
“We are here to protect your right to protest and voice your concern,” he said. “The officers you see are here to make sure that that happens. We are here to protect your First Amendment rights and come between you and those who try to stop that. (Thursday) we had a couple who tried it and they did not succeed. God bless you all.”
Baytown Police Chief Keith Dougherty, who walked at the front of the rally both days, took pride in how his department responded.
“No one is happy (about the Floyd incident) because it puts a bad light on everybody,” Dougherty said. “We are required to use force, but it’s unacceptable to use excessive force no matter what. That’s the standard line and there are consequences for an officer’s actions. That’s the process.”
Dougherty acknowledged there is a possibility of the fraternity mentality of officers having each other’s backs in the face of questionable behaviors but was staunch in saying that is not a concern in Baytown.
“Most people will step up on that if anything like that happens,” Dougherty said. “I can’t speak for others and you are going to have exceptions to rules by others, but it’s not something I am aware of from any of the other chiefs in the area and we don’t tolerate that. I have been chief for almost 13 years now and I have released more officers than any other chief has for (misconduct). We have people that will stand up and do the right thing.”
Baytown’s Ashley Martinez said officers needed to use the power for the people rather than against them.
“I am here because it’s past time that something is done to stop the senseless killings of black men, women and children by police officers,” Martinez said.
“When you have a person in the position of power that can exert their beliefs over you that’s a whole different thing. To be able to wield a gun over you and decide if you live and die, that’s a whole other thing - and we didn’t vote for them. We don’t know the kind of training they are getting. There is so much that is unknown. When you have that kind of power it has to be used wisely and it hasn’t been.”
The walk stopped at the oak tree located on the 600 block of Texas Avenue for several minutes of silence and proceeded to the “hope tree” at Sterling Municipal Library. The march ended moments later at Bicentennial Park.
