Chambers County Sheriff Office officials have recovered a body that matches the description of a missing boater.
Searchers have been looking for 40-year-old Shawn Robert Scarbrough ever since he was thrown off a boat a few miles from Kemah. The accident occurred about 6:07 p.m. Saturday near channel marker light 67 in the Houston Ship Channel in Chambers County waters, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
Hawthorne said there were four occupants of an 18-foot watercraft, two adult men and two children ages 11 and 13.
“The boat turned sharply, throwing all three passengers out of the boat and into the water,” Hawthorne said. “The boat’s operator immediately attempted to recover the three passengers, and he was able to rescue the 11- and 13-year-old children.”
Hawthorne said the operator’s seat reportedly broke, causing him to turn the wheel sharply.
Scarbrough was not wearing a life jacket, Hawthorne said.
A boater spotted a body matching Scarbrough’s description in the water just before noon Monday. Hawthorne confirmed it was the missing man.
After authorities were notified of the incident, a joint effort went underway between the sheriff’s Office, U. S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Kemah Fire/Rescue, League City Fire/Rescue, City of Webster Fire/Rescue, Nassau Bay Fire/Rescue, Seabrook Fire/Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and Port of Houston Authority.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. The TPWD and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the investigation.
“I would like to remind everyone of the importance of wearing a personal flotation device when operating a boat or when in or around water,” Hawthorne said.
