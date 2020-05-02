Barbers Hill voters overwhelmingly approved the school district’s $277.5 million bond initiative while Mont Belvieu voters re-elected Mayor Nick Dixon Saturday.
Unofficially, the Barbers Hill ISD $277.5 million bond referendum was approved by a vote of 1,580 to 247.
The bond will provide funds for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, additions to the existing elementary schools and district-wide safety and security initiatives.
Barbers Hill school board member Clint Pipes won re-election to Position 4, defeating challenger Brandie Ybarra 1,497 to 304 unofficially.
Board member George Barrera was unopposed for Position 3.
Mont Belvieu voters re-elected Mayor Nick Dixon who bested challenger and former councilman Kevin Yeager 537 to 499.
In the Position 2 council race, Laurie Guidry outpolled Mickey Bertrand 553 to 439 to replace outgoing councilman Ricky Shelton.
Mont Belvieu councilman Mike Pomykal was unopposed for Position 1.
