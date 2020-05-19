Design work for the removal of toxic waste from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site is nearing the 30% mark, according to Jackie Young-Medcalf, executive director of the Texas Health and Environmental Alliance.
That milestone is significant because it will show the broad shape of plans for the remediation of the site.
The San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund site is a former landfill area north of the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River that has high levels of dioxin.
The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering the responsible parties to remove the contaminated soil—a project complicated by the location under a flood-prone river and adjacent to a major bridge that is expected to be replaced within a few years.
She said the 30% design package for the southern impoundment area was submitted to the EPA in April, and the 30% design package for the northern impoundment is expected May 30.
“Once you get to the 30% design in the engineering and construction world you can become that much more confident about the direction that the process is going to take,” she said.
“It’s critical that we remain engaged through this process to ensure that remediation is planned as safely and effectively as possible.”
She said research is being done on how to ensure that the crushed concrete now encasing the waste pits is not contaminated with dioxin and also how to deal with water that is removed from the pits during remediation.
There is also study underway of an area northwest of the northwestern containment called the “sand separation area,” which has sand that was contaminated when someone dredged into the waste pits in the 1960s, allowing toxic runoff.
The Texas Health and Environmental Alliance holds monthly Town Hall meetings to inform residents of remediation progress. In April and May the Town Hall Meetings were replaced by video updates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full presentations can be seen on the organization’s website, txhea.org.
