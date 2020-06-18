Little League baseball was one of the beacons of light many states aimed to bring back to communities and one resides in Baytown.
Monday night, the Baytown Little League kicked off its full slate of summer games at American Field and the contests continued into Tuesday and were planned for much of the week.
As four games from majors to T-ball took on various fields Tuesday night a solid turnout of friends and families gathered around to watch the kids play.
Some kept to themselves and away from others, some families sat close to one another and nowhere near anyone else, while the rest just hung out.
It was a night where COVID-19 pandemic concerns faced off with Americana and the returns were mixed.
Alonzo Chapa, manager of the Astros from the majors, felt it was incumbent to get the kids playing and active.
“I feel safe and we are going to try to take as many precautions we can when we are out here,” Chapa said. “It’s good to get these kids going and hopefully take this one day at a time. Our parents were really ready to get our kids back and playing baseball.”
Baytown resident Phillip Morrow, 36, was watching his son play for the Cubs, and told of knowing family members who came down with the coronavirus and survived their ordeal. He is skeptical about the eagerness to return so quickly.
“With everything still going on, the virus is still out there,” Morrow said. “I understand that kids are not as acceptable, but just looking around, we have a lot of people out here and no one is wearing a mask and no social distancing. It’s just crazy. That’s why I am standing here by myself.
“I don’t think the kids are aware of what’s going on and it’s not being educated to them well enough. We grew up in a different era and it’s what we are used to do, but no one is understanding change, and no one can accept it.”
Waylon Wells, 10 years old and a fifth grader at Stephen F. Austin Elementary disagrees with Morrow and believes his peers are taking the right approach to the pandemic.
“I feel safe as long as everybody keeps two feet, six-feet a part and on a baseball field, we pretty much are,” Wells said. “Unless we are trying to tag them out, that’s the only time you really get close. We are kids and we don’t really understand how a big of a deal this is, but we still wash our hands and sanitize and wear masks.”
Waylon’s grandmother, Leaila Wells, was watching her other grandson pitch for the Astros and said sddher plan was to sit away from anyone who wasn’t a family member.
“I am very excited to be here, because it was really boring until we had baseball again,” she said. “Where I am, I am sitting away from everyone. I hate that I am not sitting with everyone, but I feel good. If they are family, I think it’s OK for them to be cozy. But if they are not? They need to be social distancing.
“This is very good for the kids. They are better at handling things.”
Waylon Wells says his love for his grandmother makes him think a lot about doing right by her and others that might require the kids to be as vigilant about safety as anyone.
“I think about that all the time,” Waylon said. “I am helping her move into a new house and moving furniture and I am being safe. I love my grandma a lot.”
