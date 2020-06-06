City Manager Rick Davis took some questions about the direction of the city concerning projects and the economic outlook.
One issue Davis addressed was how COVID-19 had impacted Baytown’s economy.
“We are only beginning to assess the impacts on our economy,” Davis said. “We will be in a much better position to assess these impacts later on into the year and next year.”
Davis talked about Baytown’s current unemployment rate and how it compared to six months ago. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states in February, the unemployment rate for the Houston/Sugar Land/Baytown area was at 3.9%. For April, it shows the rate is 14.2%.
“We have not taken a recent barometric reading on employment, but our plants never did shut down during the sequester. It is a good
indicator that Baytown was spared the brunt of the virus’s economic impacts,” Davis said. “We also did not see a significant year over year impact to March sales tax. Meanwhile, our finance folks are anticipating that even April sales tax will come in better than we had originally feared. All of this indicates that employment in and around Baytown stayed relatively stable during this crisis. Baytown itself generally runs higher on unemployment, due primarily to the significant numbers of seasonal contractors, many of which file for unemployment benefits during their off months.”
The city had embarked on projects designed to improve the city economically and advance toward a more sophisticated shopping experience for Baytown consumers. COVID-19 has threatened these projects, but Davis said the city is staying the course. One project is the renovation of the San Jacinto Mall into the San Jacinto Marketplace. After years of trying to convince the anchor stores to allow for a refurbishment and wrestling the mall property away from owners unwilling to budge, the project appeared to be moving forward, especially once Fidelis stepped in as the new owners. Sears’ bankruptcy and the recent announcement that J.C. Penney’s is heading down the same path were as much of a threat to the project as COVID-19. Despite these setbacks, Davis said the project is still on.
“We are confident in the mall project,” Davis said. “We are also grateful that it has taken so long to move to the point that Fidelis will have or enjoy the latitude to bring a truly iconic and wonderful development to Baytown. Had they not been delayed by the then anchors, the mall would have been redeveloped into a concept that has become obsolete since 2015. Who would have predicted the complete revolution of the retail landscape in America? Now, the city is working closely with Fidelis to bring a modern ‘live, work, play’ environment to the area that will better align with economic realities.”
Davis said the new mall wil have a lot to offer Baytonians.
“This will be a development that will feature not only new retail, but also professional office, high-end urban living, and possibly a hotel flag,” he said. “And of course, loads of restaurant options. Fidelis is very invested financially and even emotionally in this project, and I have little doubt they remain committed to San Jacinto Marketplace.”
Davis said the project would not entirely escape the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.
“The shut-down caused economic impacts that only time and hard work are going to heal,” Davis said. “Nevertheless, we believe that Fidelis will have much more control over the property by the middle of July, and again, we are working very closely with them to produce a new concept for presentation to the council later this year.”
Another much-anticipated project is the hotel/convention center on Bayland Island. Davis said the city received a revamped HVS “Pro-forma” Friday. The firm conducts hotel market studies to help entities determine how much return of investment it will receive for a project such as the one at Bayland Island.
“This was required by our rating agency, Standard and Poor’s,” Davis said. “This report will provide us with a more focused picture of financial likelihoods in the wake of COVID-19 and a post-COVID world. It will likely take the S&P a few weeks to review the data and revisit our bond rating.”
Davis said the city expects the city will have the rating by June 26.
“We will spend most of July marketing the bonds and assembling the financing for the project with a preliminary closing target of about August 19,” he said. “This would set us up well for a Labor Day or so groundbreaking.”
Along with the Bayland Island project is the quest to obtain the USS Texas battleship. The plan is to park the historic dreadnought next to the island if Baytown wins the Battleship Texas Foundation’s blessing.
“I can’t really conjecture on the chances since I know so little about who is competing,” Davis said. “I have been informed that at least five other parties are also vying for the battleship. I will say that we put together a very robust and professional argument for why we believe the battleship should be located in Baytown. We have discussed the possibility of the city providing the parking facilities, pedestrian accommodations, and the museum store facility. I’ve estimated that contribution to be in the neighborhood of about $12 million. We have not discussed any other financial assistance or participation. While I’ve suggested the city’s participation in building some facilities and infrastructure, the council has not been presented with a formal proposal and therefore has not ratified that participation.”
Davis also touched on the much-maligned North Main roadwork.
“The North Main Street project is not over budget, because it is part of a larger budget of street maintenance repair that we plan for every year,” Davis said. “Baytown budgets approximately $7 million annually to make transportation improvements. These improvements are supported by a number of funds in the annual budget. Although the technique we are using on North Main has been shown effective in many other communities, we’ve never used it in Baytown. We will certainly perform some after-action discussions and planning following the complete execution of the project. However, we anticipate that the project will be successful. If successful, it will provide a methodology that is likely to save taxpayers millions into the future.”
Davis also gave an update on the city’s Fourth of July plans.
“One can certainly expect changes to how the Fourth of July is presented this year,” he said. “The specifics are still being discussed. Stay tuned.”
