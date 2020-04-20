Yeager challenging Dixon for Mont Belvieu mayor job

Mont Belvieu city candidates share opinions
In the City of Mont Belvieu, voters will have the chance to decide on a mayor and at least one new councilmember.
Although there are concerns over holding the elections May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and Barbers Hill ISD have chosen not to move the election to November, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has given them that option. The school district is holding a joint election with the city and has board members running as well as a $277.5 million bond referendum on the ballot.
Early voting for the May 2 election begins Monday and ends April 28. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and April 28. In-person voting is at the C.T. Joseph Conference Center, Barbers Hill ISD, 9600 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2, also at the conference center.
Incumbent Mont Belvieu Mayor Nick Dixon will have served 18 years if he is re-elected. Dixon was asked why he feels he should run again as the city’s mayor.
“I am proud of all the accomplishments that our city has achieved, and I want to continue to make Mont Belvieu a great place to live,” Dixon said.
Dixon explained his vision for the city if re-elected.
“My vision is to see Mont Belvieu as an exemplary city and a community where our residents feel safe and have the best quality of life,” he said.
Dixon also shared what he felt were the most important issues he has faced as mayor.
“All issues are important as mayor, but the safety and welfare of our residents are the number one issue,” Dixon said. “It is imperative that as a city, we strive to make all issues a priority.”
Dixon said there are many things that have happened while during his tenure as mayor that has made him proud.
“Bringing HEB (Grocery) to our community, building a senior center that has brought so many of our older adults together to fellowship, the city park, eagle drive, sidewalks, and MB Link,” he said.
This year, Dixon has a challenger on the ballot for mayor – Kevin Yeager, a project controls consultant that previously served on the Mont Belvieu City Council for six years.
Yeager shared why he thinks he should be elected mayor this time around.
“I had a solid track record while on city council where I helped to pioneer some of the great amenities in our city today,” Yeager said. “As mayor, I will continually strive toward innovative ways to improve our community’s quality of life.”
Yeager has his own vision as mayor.
“Put our residents first,” he said. “I have heard from quite a few residents that their concerns have been ignored or blown off by our current mayor. I am committed to hearing and addressing our resident’s concerns. Control the growth of the city, while modernizing and maintaining the small-town feel.”
Among the most important issues Yeager feels facing the city include resolving outstanding resident concerns, drainage issues, road issues, safety fencing at the city parks, and sidewalks in the neighborhoods.
There is a contested race for Position No. 2 since Ricky Shelton decided not to seek re-election.
Laurie Guidry is vying for the position. Guidry is a new home sales consultant at Anglia Homes and has lived in Mont Belvieu since 2001. In addition, the candidate said she was the founding director of the Deer Park Education Foundation.
“That was my first role in public service,” Guidry said. “I also testified before a joint subcommittee on educational finance when Robin Hood was being set up when they were battling to recapture money for school districts.”
Guidry said she feels she would be the best one to take the Position 2 seat after watching the city take huge strides forward in many areas.
“In my day-to-day business, I work with new families primarily coming into this area,” Guidry said. “I came here for three reasons. The first one was schools and second was the small-town feel where everybody took care of everybody, and the third was the taxes. As we’ve grown, we’ve maintained a low tax base and kept our amazing schools. I would like to maintain that sense of community. We are going to grow whether we want to or not, it is a matter of time. As we grow, I want us to remember the things that brought us all there.”
Guidry said she has been attending council meetings regularly and feels the city has a good foundation.
“Our city managers and city engineers have done a great job,” Guidry said. “I want to be good at listening. You cannot always do what everyone wants you to do. But I do not want a citizen of our community to feel like we do not listen. I feel like that is something that has happened in the past in our county.”
The other candidate on the ballot for the No. 2 Position is Mickey Bertrand. He ran for a city council position about 20 years ago but lost to then-councilman Dixon.
“I never ran again, but I was on the (Barbers Hill ISD) school board for nine years,” Bertrand said. “I wanted to run for city council because I like to serve in my community. But then I got busy, and the other councilmen were doing a good job, so I didn’t want to run against them.”
Bertrand explained why he is running for council this time.
“The only reason I am running this time is although I really enjoy what the others do, but the other councilmen in the No. 2 position ran for county commissioner,” he said. “I have no specific reason to get on other than I want to listen and want to make the best decision for the city and to have my input on it. There is no agenda. When you are on the council, you have first-hand notice of what is going on in the city. I wanted to make sure I got my input in on things that are best for the city.”
Mike Pomykal was asked questions but did not respond. He is running unopposed for Position No. 1 on the Mont Belvieu council.
