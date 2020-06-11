A plant sale is happening this weekend to make up for the St. Joseph Catholic Church Bazaar that was canceled due to COVID-19.
The plant sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 118 Caldwell St. in the Lakewood subdivision.
Church workers had started to pot the plants before COVID-19 struck but kept on even after the pandemic struck. There are about 150 plants available. Prices will vary depending on the size of the plants.
Joanne Springer and Helen Mott usually run the plant sale at the church’s bazaar.
Proceeds from the plant sale benefits St. Joseph’s church.
—Matt Hollis
