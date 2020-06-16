The Rotary Club of Baytown’s $5,000 donation to the Houston Methodist Infectious Diseases Research Fund became a $10,000 contribution after being matched by a group of philanthropic leaders.
The Rotary Club’s donation was matched by a Challenge Fund created by Ann and John Bookout, Diane and David Modesett and the Jerold B. Katz Foundation.
The Infectious Diseases Research Fund is managed by the Houston Methodist Academic Institute, home to world-class researchers and scientists involved in more than 800 active clinical trials.
Members of the Infectious Diseases group are working around the clock on promising treatments and therapies to fight COVID-19. In March, the work of the group played a key role in helping Houston Methodist become the first hospital in the country to use an advanced FDA-approved protocol to transfuse donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient to a critically ill patient.
The group is also leading development and testing of an RNA vaccine for COVID-19, a promising rapid response treatment, among numerous other projects.
To date, Houston Methodist benefactors have invested more than $4.6 million in the Infectious Diseases Research Fund to support innovative research, treatments and technologies being used on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
For more information on the Houston Methodist Infectious Disease Research Fund, visit houstonmethodist.org/giving.
