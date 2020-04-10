Baytown firefighters test postive for coronavirus

Two Baytown firefighters have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as they continue to respond to provide emergency medical and firefighting services to the community.
Dallas Webb, president of Baytown Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1173, said that 27 Baytown firefighters have spent time in quarantine because of suspected exposure; 13 have returned to work and 14 remain in self-quarantine.
“Baytown firefighters are working hard to stay safe and help the community we serve do the same. Our jobs put us on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” he said.
“We accept that we face exposures when we make fire and paramedic calls, but we’re asking the public for help too. Some of the suspected COVID-19 exposures of Baytown firefighters happened because patients did not disclose information about possible COVID-19 symptoms. This led to a larger number of quarantined firefighters than necessary.”
Webb continued, “We want to keep all of our firefighters available to serve at all times. So, if you or family members call 911, please help us help you by fully disclosing what prompted your request for help.”
Complete information provided by the person who calls 911 means the first responders can get to work faster once they arrive, with a better idea of exactly what equipment and response is needed.
Webb said firefighters are grateful for the support of the community. “We know this is a challenging, frightening time for many families, but the best way for all of us to get through this crisis is to stay home and stay safe.”
Daniel Calhoun, secretary of the BPFA, said, “I’d also like to add that the city has been doing an exceptional job in taking care of our firefighters that have been exposed, quarantined and isolated. We are continuing to work with city and fire administration to ensure the community and firefighters’ health and safety needs are met as this pandemic continues to evolve.”
William Nelson, president of the Baytown Municipal Police Association, said no city police officers have yet tested positive for the virus. “Our administration continues to monitor our personnel daily for symptoms,” he said.
