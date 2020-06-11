Texas on Wednesday reported a third consecutive day with a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as a new rise in coronavirus cases ripples across states nationwide.
More than 2,500 new cases were also reported in Texas, by far a single-day record.
The upward trends comes six weeks into Texas’ reopening that began in May, which kicked off one of the fastest reboots of daily life in the U.S, and as restaurants get permission to expand their dining rooms to nearly full capacity starting Friday.
Throughout the record-setting week in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and state health officials have pointed out hotspots in rural counties with meatpacking plants and prisons but have not offered an explanation for rising caseloads elsewhere.
The 2,153 hospitalizations in Texas on Wednesday reflects a 42 percent surge in admitted COVID-19 patients since Memorial Day, when beachgoers swarmed the state coastline and a
water park near Houston opened to big crowds in defiance of Abbott’s orders at the time.
On Wednesday, Abbott said he was “concerned but not alarmed” in Texas. He has not signaled any intention of putting social or business restrictions back in place and urged residents to continue wearing masks, sanitizing their hands and maintaining social distancing.
Chambers County reported a surge in cases in recent weeks, but a spokeswoman said there is no visible single cause.
“We expected this to happen as testing became more available and as citizens returned to their normal lives when the Governor reopened the state,” said Samantha Humphrey, public information officer for the county.
“We are also seeing that residents have developed fatigue with the precautions that we are recommending that they follow and there are less and less people wearing masks and more people gathering in large groups or visiting high traffic areas,” she said.
Early in the pandemic, she noted, a lot of the cases were among health care workers and other people who work in jobs where social distancing is difficult. Now, though, there is no clear pattern.
“We are still encouraging all Chambers County residents to stay home when possible, practice social distancing when possible and wear cloth face coverings,” Humphrey said.
Case counts
On Wednesday Harris County Public Health reported 15,552 cases confirmed in the county, up from 13,940 on Monday. The county has had 267 deaths from COVID-19, up from 262 people Monday.
In the Harris County portion of Baytown the county has reported 152 confirmed cases through Wednesday, including seven deaths. This represents five new cases since Monday, but no new deaths.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been nine confirmed cases and one death—no increase from Monday. In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, there have now been 40 confirmed cases and no deaths—also not a change from Monday.
Chambers County reports 88 confirmed cases with no deaths. This represents five new cases since Monday. Three people are hospitalized—one more than Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 79,757 confirmed cases and 1,885 deaths as of Wednesday. That is an increase of more than 4,000 cases in two days, from 75,616 on Monday. There had been 1,836 deaths as of Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
