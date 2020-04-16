During a virtual Goose Creek school board meeting, submitted name nominations for junior school No. 6 were revealed.
The sixth junior school was an item in the $335 million bond passed by voters in 2019. The new school will sit next to Goose Creek Memorial High School on Wallisville Road, and should open in 2021.
Submissions had to meet certain criteria such as the person making a significant contribution to society or the school district. “The name should also lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.” School name nominations included three paragraphs from the nominator explaining why they feel the school should bear the name along with biographical data.
The names submitted that met the requirements are A. David Sherron, Billie Lynn Hinton, Clyde Lee Henderson, Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green, Hattie Dalcour, Henrietta Lacks, Hugh Echols Jr., James Cunningham, Merla Kramer and Sam Houston.
Nominations that did not meet the requirements were Booker T. Washington, Coastal Community, Eva Bradford, Fred Hartman, Goose Creek Centennial, Goose Creek Junior School, Howard E. Brunson, Red Adair, Sam Houston East and Spc. Keith E. Grace Jr.
Mike Wilson, senior vice president of First Texas Bank in Baytown, spoke to the board in favor of naming the school after Hugh Echols, a popular businessman in Baytown’s history.
“For those of you old enough, Hugh Echols was president, CEO and chair of Citizens Bank for many years. He was a successful banker going back many years ago,” Wilson said. “He started in the Bank of Conroe, where he was a bookkeeper and made his way up through the ranks. And became one of the founders and chair of board of Citizens National Bank in the 1920s. He and other people like Ross S. Sterling helped to create the bank.”
Echols died in 1964.
Wilson said he had heard all kinds of stories about Echols over the years.
“He was known as Mr. Baytown for many reasons,” Wilson said. “I interviewed his daughter, Mary Echols Stewart, and granddaughter, Mary Catherine Stewart Butler, about a month ago. It was a wonderful meeting.”
Wilson said Echols’ accomplishments were widespread.
“If there was a business in Baytown in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, and early 1960s, he was involved in it as an adviser or lending officer,” Wilson said. “From car dealerships, and probably every business on Texas Avenue and the surrounding area, his impact was wide. His contributions are legendary. He truly impacted businesses in Baytown but also the school district. He was a great contributor at Robert E. Lee High School, Lee College, and made donations to the Sterling Library.”
Mark Sherron nominated his father, A. David Sherron.
A. David Sherron was a 32nd degree Mason and a life member of the Paris Masonic Lodge #27, the Texas City Chapter #626 Order of the Eastern Star, the Baytown Shrine Club, and the Arabia Temple Shrine Club. He died in 2014.
Mark Sherron said his father worked with the J. C. Penney Company, Beall Brothers Department Stores, Goose Creek school district, and the Baytown Teachers Credit Union. He also owned and operated Sherron Security Service, #331 in Baytown. He was also married to his wife, Doris, for 62 years.
“He was a staunch civic leader for the Baytown community and gave freely of his time for worthwhile causes,” Mark Sherron said.
After retirement, Mark Sherron said his father was the manager and CEO of the credit union for 12 years.
“He also purchased First American Bank on Texas Avenue and moved credit union to there and negotiated the Lone Star Bank building and was able to succeed in that purchase,” he said. “He made significant contributions as the chair parade for 42 years, including for Christmas and the Fourth of July.”
No one else spoke during the meeting about a name for the school.
Board president Agustin Loredo III asked board members to choose two names from the list that met the requirements they felt comfortable with for later discussion. Loredo said the board would respect the list of names submitted by the community.
The board is scheduled to decide on the school’s name on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.