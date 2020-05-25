group

Partners Baytown has collaborated with fellow Baytown Chamber of Commerce member, OWE Services Group, to purchase hand sanitizer to ensure the safety and health of the community’s seniors during the pandemic, and in line with the company’s COVID-19 prevention standards. Pictured from left are Carolina Capistran, Theda Reisner, Jeanette Pedroza, De’Risha Davis and Dr. Terry Newman members of the Partners in Primary Care Baytown team along with Collin Cook, owner of OWE Group Services.

